Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.