Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $202.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

