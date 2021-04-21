iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229,389 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

