AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 272.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

