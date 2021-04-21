Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.