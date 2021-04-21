$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.68. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

