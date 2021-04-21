Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($1.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NTEC opened at $3.63 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

