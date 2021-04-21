The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of KO opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

