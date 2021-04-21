PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.55.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

