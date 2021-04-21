UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,231 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

