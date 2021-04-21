UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

