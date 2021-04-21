UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,378 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Workiva by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Workiva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NYSE:WK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

