Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

