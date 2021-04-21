LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries stock opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $154.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.