LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

