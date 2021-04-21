Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

