Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.58.
NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.