International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.18

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.18 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 1149135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

