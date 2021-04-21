Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 8.8%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.21 and last traded at $44.38. Approximately 56,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 696,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

Several analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

