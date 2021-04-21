Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 267 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.