Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $834.19 million, a PE ratio of -64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

