Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MEDS stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trxade Group by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trxade Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.