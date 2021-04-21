AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 375 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.41 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.17.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.