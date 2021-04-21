1,600 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $404,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

