Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,148.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $5,379,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Plug Power by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 639,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.