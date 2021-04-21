Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$1.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 334.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428 over the last ninety days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $623.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

