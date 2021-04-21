Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

