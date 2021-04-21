Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 1,768 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $13,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

