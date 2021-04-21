CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.55.

CMS stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

