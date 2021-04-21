British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

