Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

BAP stock opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

