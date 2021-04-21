Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

