Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Sells $134,015.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.