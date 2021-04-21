Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $147,000 in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. On average, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

