89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $169,540.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00.

ETNB opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

