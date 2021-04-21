Wayne Cohen Sells 9,239 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 302.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

