Wayne Cohen Sells 9,239 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.37.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
