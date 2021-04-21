Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.