FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

