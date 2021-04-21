FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of COG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.