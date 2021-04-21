Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

