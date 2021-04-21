Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

