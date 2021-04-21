$7.20 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.79 million. Epizyme reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $49.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $138.12 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $240.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of $787.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

