RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $335.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.57.

NYSE RNG opened at $325.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $215.05 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,043 shares of company stock worth $18,705,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

