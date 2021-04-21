Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders have sold 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,245 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 66.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

