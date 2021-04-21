The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

