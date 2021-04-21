Roth Capital Boosts Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Price Target to $9.25

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $295.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

