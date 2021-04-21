Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

