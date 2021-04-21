Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CFX shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Colfax stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -882.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

