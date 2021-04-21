Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $730.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $770.00 to $730.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $685.39.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $652.46 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 87.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 86.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

