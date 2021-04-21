UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,889 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AVRO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

