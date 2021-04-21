UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 83,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

